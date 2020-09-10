City of North Mankato proposes 1.5% property tax cut for 2021

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of North Mankato announced Thursday it is proposing a property tax reduction for 2021 as city officials also prepare for future impacts of COVID-19.
City officials presented the 1.5% tax rate reduction for the 2021 budget at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
“The good news for home and business owners is the proposed 2021 tax levy is estimated to reduce the overall tax rate by 1.5% and continues a seven-year period of tax rate reduction in the community,” says City Administrator John Harrenstein.
The 2021 tax levy is $6,893,333 million and is a $98,000 increase, or 1.5%, from the 2020 levy.
In a news release on Thursday, city officials say 100% of the $98,000 increase is estimated to come from new construction in the community and will be used to support general fund operations.
The total taxable market value of the community increased by 4.4% to 1.24 billion dollars based on increasing property values and new construction
“Owing to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the levy balances the need to continue to provide exceptional municipal services and provides support to the property owners who pay for them," Finance Director Kevin McCann stated. "The proposed levy also marks the seventh consecutive year of decreasing the property rate in the city for a combined reduction of 6%.”
The City is also preparing its finances to be able to handle the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The State of Minnesota could decide to reduce local government aid in 2021, as Minnesota is currently facing a $4.8 billion budget shortfall.
“We have budgeted no new revenue from local government aid in 2021, which reduces funding to the general fund by $150,000. If the State determines to reduce Local Government Aid, instead of maintaining its 2020 funding levels, additional cuts ranging of up to $360,000 will be required midyear in 2021,” Harrenstein added.
The proposed 2021 budget doesn’t include any pay increases for city employees, but it does maintain full staffing. The City also says it will not plan to borrow any funds for scheduled CIP projects, which will subsequently delay CIP implementation for at least one year.
“We’ve engaged in an ambitious capital improvement program over the past five years and are well-prepared to navigate any financial impacts of COVID-19,” says McCann.
City officials say the North Mankato City Council and staff will revisit these decisions in July 2021.
