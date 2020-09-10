Compliance complaint prompts closure of business

JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) - A visit from state inspectors prompts the closure of a coffee shop in Jackson.
In a series of Facebook posts, the Coffee Nest announced it received a COVID-19 compliance complaint, which followed with inspectors showing up at the business on Tuesday.
The Coffee Nest says at that point it was found non-compliant with “all executive orders”.
The business closed until further notice after its owner says inspectors threatened the business with fines, imprisonment, and loss of licenses. As of today, Jackson County has... cases of COVID-19 and one death.
