Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund celebrates successful fundraising drive

With gifts from hundreds of Mankato area businesses and individuals, the fund nearly reached its goal of one million dollars, raising $925,000 by the time the drive ended on August 31. The fund launched the “Box Love Campaign” in 2018 to support the JZ Caring box program, care packages that contain items of support and comfort to cancer patients and their families. Organizers say Community support for the fund is a testament to the memory of Jonathan Zierdt and his impact on our community.