Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund celebrates successful fundraising drive

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund celebrates the end of a successful fundraising drive.
With gifts from hundreds of Mankato area businesses and individuals, the fund nearly reached its goal of one million dollars, raising $925,000 by the time the drive ended on August 31. The fund launched the “Box Love Campaign” in 2018 to support the JZ Caring box program, care packages that contain items of support and comfort to cancer patients and their families. Organizers say Community support for the fund is a testament to the memory of Jonathan Zierdt and his impact on our community.
“And I think the impact of the boxes and what they mean to people. We still receive cards, letters, emails, notes from people who receive them or their family members who say just how much it meant to receive a box at such a difficult time,” says Tami Paulsen, Director of the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund.
More than 2,000 JZ Caring Boxes have been distributed so far. Money raised ensures the program can continue for years to come. Although the initial drive has ended, Financial Gifts are still accepted through the Mankato Area Foundation.
