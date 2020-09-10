KEYC News Now to air 1st district congressional debate

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC News Now announced plans today to host a congressional debate for the 1st District of Southern Minnesota.
The debate will feature incumbent Republican Representative Jim Hagedorn and Democratic challenger Dan Feehan.
The “KEYC News Now 2020 Congressional Debate” will air live on Sunday, September 27 from 5 to 6 P.M. on KEYC CBS (KEYC-TV 12.1) and KEYC NBC (KMNF-LD 7.1). The debate will also be live-streamed on KEYC.com, in the KEYC News Now app as well as on KEYC News Now’s AppleTV and Roku platforms.
“Given the footprint that KEYC News Now has across southern Minnesota and covering much of the first congressional district, we felt it was important to host a debate between these two candidates as close to the start of early voting as possible,” said Ed Woloszyn, KEYC News Now General Manager.
The “KEYC News Now 2020 Congressional Debate” will be moderated by Lisa Cownie, Stacy Steinhagen, Dion Cheney and Lauren Andrego of KEYC News Now.
“We’ll cover topics important to the residents of the district and to our viewers, from health care, to education, to transportation and agriculture and beyond,” said Mitch Keegan, KEYC News Now News Director.
The “KEYC News Now 2020 Congressional Debate” will also seek questions from viewers to be submitted through social media.
