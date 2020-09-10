Local webinars looks to educate people

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are various people that are taking it upon themselves to help educate people about issues going on in the world.
Witnessing my Whiteness and Watch What You Say: Language as a Barrier are presentations that help people learn more about the cause.
Watch What You Say: Language as a Barrier is headed by Cecil Fountain who is the Diversity Program Coordinator for VINE.
She explain her personal experiences with language barriers.
“I thought speaking the English from Sudan would get me through here but it didn’t. I learned so many things but a lot of this stuff did not make sense to me. I would be in meetings and people would say stuff and I would have my eyes wide open, amazed at what people just said because it would mean something completely different to me.” diversity program coordinator for VINE, Cecil Fountain said.
Her presentation is covering how the use of idioms, abbreviations, figures of speech and slang can be used in a negative connotation.
“I said back then, it was just a struggle for me. At the same time being new in the country, I felt embarrassed or almost shy to ask, what did you mean by that in and I also didn’t want to interrupt a meeting," diversity program coordinator for VINE, Cecil Fountain said.
Fountain wants people to have fun with this event, but also walk away being more aware of what they say especially with people who are not from the area.
Witnessing my Whiteness is taking a little bit of a different approach to the topic, the host of the webinar lays out the slate.
“It’s a panel that is split into two. We have panelists of color that will be discussing ways that white people can be supportive to their colleagues and neighbors of color through their own experiences with race and whiteness. Our white panelists will discuss ways that they can better serve their colleagues and community members of color,” director of the Women’s Center at Minnesota State University Mankato, Liz Steinborn-Gourley said.
The event coordinators hope that people come out of this event more educated than before.
“That as people listen to the panelists, they gauge in self-reflection. They think more about how they can contribute to an equitable society, but using their own power and their own position to further the idea of inclusion and to work against bias and micro-aggression," assistant vice president of diversity and inclusion at Minnesota State University Mankato, Dr. Kelly Meier said.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.