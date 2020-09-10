Madelia Community Clinic to allow consistent visitor for patients

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic modifies some of its visitor restrictions that have been in place since March.
The clinic says it will now allow patients to designate one person as a consistent visitor (previously, none were allowed). Visitors must wear a mask at all times, and pass COVID-19 screening questions upon arrival.
Madelia Community Clinic says the designated visitor may come in daily, not a different person each day.
The clinic adds that this policy will remain in place until further notice, or if COVID-19 cases spike within the county.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.