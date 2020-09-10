MDH: 15 additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 389 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 389 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 82,249.
There have been 15 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, including two Waseca County residents in their 90′s and a Nicollet County resident in their 60′s, putting the death toll now at 1,884. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,375.
There are 75,425 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, there are 257 people hospitalized, 138 in ICU.
6,830 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,646,961.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 438 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 72,106.
51,673 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 21 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 1,206.
683,270 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
