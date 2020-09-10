No start date announced, but NCAA hockey has officially been delayed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s been a decision awaiting on the horizon. The Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA) officially announced the delay of the NCAA men’s and women’s 2020-21 hockey seasons.
“I think a lot of people we’re hopeful that maybe they’d have some more clarity on when we would begin play and we’re anxious to be able to provide that direction too. We felt at this point, it was pretty clear that the we weren’t going to start on time in late September and early October," Minnesota State University, Mankato athletic director Kevin Buisman said.
“The decision to delay was really no difficult, it’s the decision about do we feel like we should put a date there or not," Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) women’s league commissioner Jennifer Flowers said.
Factors in consideration to work towards a start date are countless.
The WCHA women’s league says testing, in particular, is a significant challenge.
“That’s probably our biggest hurdle, to be honest, to finalizing our protocols is establishing and agreeing upon testing, testing requirements, testing timing, and then everyone then being able to actually do it. It’s one thing to agree that this is what the baseline needs to be, it’s another thing for all 7 of our institutions to be able to consistently meet that," Flowers said.
“We’re working very hard behind the scenes to get these return to play protocols in place and settle on a schedule and we’d love to be able to update people very soon," Buisman said.
In addition to a return to play plan being finalized, each of the conferences respective teams will need to come to a consensus on when they can resume play.
“We want to make sure we are giving them a season that’s worth them using a season of eligibility for," Flowers said.
As for a start date, Flowers says the conference is aiming for November.
Any dates beyond that ballpark are limited.
“We are all working really hard for their best interest, there is nothing about this that feels good for any of us. There was a time there a few weeks ago when we all saw several high profile college athletes and coaches saying ‘We want to play.’ Yes, everyone wants to play and that was kind of my message. I want them to play just as badly as they want to play. But, we have to do it in a way that is safe,” Flowers said.
