President Trump to host event in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KEYC) — The Trump campaign announced Thursday that President Donald Trump will host a campaign event in Bemidji on Sept. 18.
The announcement comes one day after Donald Trump Jr. hosted an event in Duluth and hours before Lara Trump attends an event at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
The president’s visit to Bemidji will come 32 days after he became the first president since George W. Bush in 2004 to visit the Mankato area.
Since his initial visit, the president’s campaign has had an active presence in the state by hosting a total of five events between Aug. 17 and Sept. 18, with Trump’s visit to Bemidji marking the sixth visit for the campaign.
