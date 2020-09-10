Protecting yourself from hackers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With so many people working and learning from home, hackers and viruses within our computer systems are more prominent than ever.
Experts say the best thing people can do to protect themselves is to have a good, updated antivirus program installed. President of Bevcomm Business Solutions Jake Anderson says to always verify a sender’s email address, he says to remember to ‘hover before you discover’ which means before you click on a link, make sure it’s correct and be suspicious of unexpected attachments. Anderson says to also be cognizant of what you post on social media.
“Always pay attention to what your posting or what is posted about you on social media because that is usually a really good way to get password information. People are posting about their pets, they have their birthdays out there and they are reposting those things that ask you what’s your favorite color, how old are you and where were you born and these are also the same answers they are looking for on your security questions," says Anderson.
Anderson adds that new attack surfaces include Zoom and Google Meet.
