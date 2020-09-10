St. Paul guaranteed $500 monthly income proposal hits a snag

FILE - In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., left, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. A pilot program proposed by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter to guarantee $500 in monthly income to 150 low-income families affected by COVID-19 has hit a snag. The St. Paul City Council delayed a vote until at least next week after U.S. Rep. McCollum, a Democrat who represents the capital city, warned in a letter Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, that the proposal requires "careful design, implementation and oversight." (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)