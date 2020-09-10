St. Paul guaranteed $500 monthly income proposal hits a snag

FILE - In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., left, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. A pilot program proposed by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter to guarantee $500 in monthly income to 150 low-income families affected by COVID-19 has hit a snag. The St. Paul City Council delayed a vote until at least next week after U.S. Rep. McCollum, a Democrat who represents the capital city, warned in a letter Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, that the proposal requires "careful design, implementation and oversight." (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press | September 10, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 5:25 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A pilot program proposed by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter to guarantee $500 in monthly income to 150 low-income families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic has hit a snag.

The City Council delayed a vote until at least next week after Democratic U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum warned that the city needs to ensure the program won’t violate laws on how the city spends the money it is receiving under the federal CARES Act.

McCollum says the city needs to ensure that the extra income won’t make participants ineligible for existing aid programs.

Carter says the program will pass muster.

