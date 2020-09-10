Waseca County meets threshold for state to recommend distance learning

WASECA COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — According to the Minnesota Department of Health, Waseca County now meets the number of COVID-19 cases for the state to recommend a full distance learning model.
The data shows the number of cases by county over 14 days, per 10,000 people by the date they were tested.
Waseca County had 50 cases per 10,000 people between Aug. 16 through Aug. 29.
The county is the only one to currently meet this threshold.
“What we see about our exposures for cases is really a lot of, just social setting exposure, so people who are getting comfortable getting together with their friends, neighbors and family. And in those settings, because they feel comfortable, and because people appear to be well, they often don’t follow the physical distancing guidance," said Waseca County Public Health Director Sarah Berry.
