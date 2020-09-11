Aces make franchise-record 10 3s in 104-89 victory over Lynx

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) goes up to shoot in front of Minnesota Lynx guard Rachel Banham (15) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (Source: AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
By Associated Press | September 10, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 11:32 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Angel McCoughtry scored 22 points on her 34th birthday and the Las Vegas Aces made a franchise-record 10 3-pointers in beating the Minnesota Lynx 104-89 for their fourth straight victory.

Kayla McBride’s 3-pointer during a 13-4 run to open the fourth quarter was the record-setting 10th for the Aces, who are last in the league for 3-point attempts.

They finished 10 of 18 from the arc, led by McBride’s 5-of-7 effort.

Crystal Dangerfield scored 24 points for Minnesota, which lost its third straight.

