First responders escort former Madelia athlete on his way to Nebraska facility
By KEYC Staff | September 10, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 11:38 PM

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — An escort for a former Madelia Blackhawks athlete made its way through the city on Thursday as Logan Anderson was transported to a hospital in Nebraska.

Anderson was injured in a swimming accident at Lake Hanska last month.

The 19-year-old recently underwent surgery to fuse a C5 vertebrae fracture, and, according to doctors, Anderson will more than likely be paralyzed.

The group of first responders escorted Anderson through Madelia as he’s being transported to Lincoln, Nebraska, from Minneapolis by ambulance.

