First responders escort former Madelia athlete on his way to Nebraska facility

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — An escort for a former Madelia Blackhawks athlete made its way through the city on Thursday as Logan Anderson was transported to a hospital in Nebraska.
Anderson was injured in a swimming accident at Lake Hanska last month.
The 19-year-old recently underwent surgery to fuse a C5 vertebrae fracture, and, according to doctors, Anderson will more than likely be paralyzed.
The group of first responders escorted Anderson through Madelia as he’s being transported to Lincoln, Nebraska, from Minneapolis by ambulance.
