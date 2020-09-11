Getting ready for human foosball

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Area United Way is gearing up for their 6th annual Human Foosball Tournament slated for this Saturday.
The event will look a little different this year. Only 13 teams will be playing, compared to the normal 32, and sanitizing, social distancing, and masking will be in effect. Just because there are fewer teams doesn’t mean less money is coming in. CEO Barb Kaus says a lot of the teams from the past are still donating their dollar amount even if they aren’t playing, plus they have a special helper this year with 4th grader Cameron Hodges.
“He has corn to sell and he wanted to give to United Way. He was asking his mom how do I give back to people of need and I want to help United Way do that. He said I want to sell my corn and give my profits to United Way. That’s how it came about so he will be there with his stand and selling his corn for a dozen for $6,” says Kaus.
All proceeds from the event will go towards the 2021 United Way Campaign.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.