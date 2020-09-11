Gustavus Adolphus College to announce plan for returning students next week

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Gustavus Adolphus College will let students know by next Friday whether the rest of its student body can return to campus.
Currently, only first-year students are allowed to be back, though most classes are still online.
If students do return to campus, the college intends for students to be back beginning on Sept. 28th.
Students would be taking a mix of in-person and hybrid online classes.
“And so what we’re tracking are on-campus numbers," said JJ Akin, Director of Media Relations. "We’re tracking quarantine and isolation numbers because we have spaces like that on campus, and then we’re following Minnesota Department of Health and other governmental guidance in terms of tracking just kind of the landscape in southern Minnesota. If there was a sustained period where the infection rate on a college campus was three percent or higher for a sustained amount of time, then that would be problematic.”
Akin said the decision is also based on quarantine capacity, isolation capacity and other factors.
The latest numbers show that as of Sept. 1st, the college has zero current positive student and employee cases.
