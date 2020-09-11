Gustavus Adolphus College to announce plan for returning students next week

“And so what we’re tracking are on-campus numbers," said JJ Akin, Director of Media Relations. "We’re tracking quarantine and isolation numbers because we have spaces like that on campus, and then we’re following Minnesota Department of Health and other governmental guidance in terms of tracking just kind of the landscape in southern Minnesota. If there was a sustained period where the infection rate on a college campus was three percent or higher for a sustained amount of time, then that would be problematic.”