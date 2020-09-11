Jackson County Central bringing more students back on a regular basis

JACKSON COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — School officials at Jackson County Central announced Friday the school district will allow students in seventh grade to return on Monday for regular in-person instruction.
The school district cited the downward trend in COVID-19 cases as the determining factor in allowing more students to return.
Students in seventh grade will attend class in-person on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with Wednesdays remaining distance learning days.
The school is hoping to bring back more students in grades 8-12, but said on Facebook that it is dependent on the continued downward trend of COVID cases within the county.
School officials say these students will remain engaged in the hybrid learning model until further notice.
On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported a statistic of 10.95 new cases per 10,000 county residents over the two-week period between Aug. 16 and 29.
Jackson County Central, like Mankato Area Public Schools, will be participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s extended program that allows all students to receive meals at no cost.
School officials say a survey will be distributed in the near future to allow cooks in the district to plan and coordinate for the increased demand.
Visit www.KEYC.com/school for more news and announcements from southern Minnesota school districts.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.