Latest USDA crop report projects high yields for Minnesota in the midst of rising prices

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Harvest is right around the corner and Minnesota’s projected yields are at some of the highest numbers to be seen in years with prices coming up as well.
Despite severe weather and dry spells in certain areas, the growing season was more than ideal for some producers in the state.
“As we got up in the Mankato area, east and north of Mankato, we really have never stressed the crop for moisture at all. We’ve had above normal growing degree units,” said Kent Thiesse, farm management analyst at MinnStar Bank.
Though temperatures dropped this week harvest is still slightly ahead of schedule compared to previous years.
“In the heart of the growing season, we were above normal which has pushed the crop along, some of the early soybeans are very near maturity and certainly harvest can begin as soon as we get some favorable weather and some of the early corn has reached black layer which is physiological maturity and is starting to dry down,” said Thiesse.
USDA’s most recent crop report is predicting increased yields for the state of Minnesota.
“They increased Minnesota’s projected yield by three bushels an acre, USDA is now projecting the statewide average to be 200 bushels per acre and you think back a few years, that’s almost unbelievable to have that kind of projection,” said Thiesse.
Enhanced prices are adding to the latest good news for the state’s producers.
“We’ve seen the soybean prices in the past few weeks rise over ten dollars a bushel, not only do we have some favorable yields for farmers in Minnesota, but price has come up as well, which certainly improves the economic outlook compared to what we had at the beginning of the year,” said Thiessee.
Soybean prices hit a 52-week high on Friday with September soybean futures sitting at more than $10 per bushel.
