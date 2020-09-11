Lawmakers return for fourth special session this summer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota lawmakers return to meet for the fourth special session of the summer Friday.
Gov. Tim Walz has decided to extend the COVID-19 peacetime emergency and with it his emergency powers, allowing him to pass executive orders related to the pandemic.
He has now called lawmakers back into session.
Lawmakers are likely to vote on whether or not to end the peacetime emergency.
Local lawmakers Rep. Jeremy Munson (R - Lake Crystal) and Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) said their stance on the matter hasn’t changed.
“It’s just, it continues to be a one-sided approach of the governor writing legislation, writing law and then relying on the Legislature to veto his emergency powers altogether, which is not a productive way of handling this crisis," Munson said.
“We want the governor to continue to have the power to continue to order for PPE to be delivered on short notice, for testing and to maintain the validity of the emergency orders like evictions and other things for the good of the people of Minnesota until we get on top of this better," said Frentz.
Under current state statute, the Legislature may vote to end a peacetime emergency extending beyond 30 days by a majority vote in each chamber.
So far in previous special sessions, the Republican-controlled Senate has passed similar legislation voting to end the powers, but this has failed in the DFL-controlled House.
Rep. Munson’s lawsuit to end the governor’s powers also failed earlier this month, but he will appeal.
While no legislation has been presented yet, lawmakers say a bonding bill could also be up for discussion.
Lawmakers gavel in Friday at noon.
