Local insurance company gives back to community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One local insurance company is giving back to the community.
For about a year and a half, Country Financial has been donating funds to local organizations through it’s helping heroes program.
“They reached out to the local offices to partner with them to try to make donations to local programs such as firefighters, police stations, emergency medical technicians to make a donation to them for their efforts on everything they do day in and day out on the frontlines,” said Country Financial Insurance Agent, Jason Lieske
Through that program the company recently donated $1,750 to the Lake Crystal Fire Department, which helped upgrade their grain bin rescue equipment.
“The year 2019 was a record here for entrapments and deaths in grain bin situations. So we have a grain bin tube but we needed to add some extra panels and now we are purchasing an auger,” said Lake Crystal Fire Chief Jeff Becker.
The funds also helped provide personal protective equipment to the Lake Crystal EMT services, something they are still in great need of.
In addition Country financial is also helping feed area youth by partnering with the Feeding Our Community Partners Backpack Food Program. For the month of September, for every life insurance quote the office completes, 10 dollars will be donated to the program, that in turn helps provide meals to children in need.
