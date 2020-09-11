Man given 25 years for fatal shooting in West St. Paul

By Associated Press | September 11, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 6:03 PM

HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a West St. Paul father while the victim’s 2-year-old son slept beside him has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison.

Terrell Theo Payne pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday in Dakota County District Court.

A first-degree murder charge was dismissed.

A co-defendant, Nathan McDonald, has also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Lawrence Renfro in July 2019.

McDonald faces sentencing in November.

