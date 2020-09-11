Mankato Area Public Schools to provide free meals to all students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools announced Friday it will serve meals to all students at no cost beginning Monday, Sept. 14.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced at the end of August that it would extend nationwide waivers for the Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option.
The program will be available at Mankato Area Public Schools until Dec. 31 or until funding for the USDA program runs out.
Once the program ends, students' meal accounts will resume being charged according to their meal benefit.
Students attending school in-person will be able to have their meals during school hours, while students participating in Mankato’s distance learning model can pick-up meals at identified sites based on their home school.
Parents and guardians can preorder meals through the school store on Mankato Area Public Schools' parent portal.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.