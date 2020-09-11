MDA: scout for Palmer amaranth

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says now is the time for farmers to scout fields for the invasive weed Palmer amaranth.
Palmer amaranth is listed as a noxious weed in Minnesota and was first discovered in the state in 2016. Experts say it is resistant to multiple herbicides, can cause substantial yield losses, and greatly increase weed management costs in soybeans and corn. The MDA is asking farmers to pull out any suspicious plants and report them to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Arrest the Pest line.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.