MDH: 13 additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 484 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 484 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 82,716.
There have been 13 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, including a Blue Earth County resident in their 80′s, marking the county’s sixth COVID-19 death. The statewide death toll now at 1,897. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,382.
There are 75,757 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11, there are 253 people hospitalized, 139 in ICU.
6,863 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,665,328.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 572 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 72,809.
52,311 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been two additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 1,208.
689,354 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
