Morgan woman to spend weeks in rehabilitation after being struck by vehicle

MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Redwood County report a woman was struck by a vehicle while walking on Aug. 31.
The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Cory Faulds, of Morgan, was traveling northbound on CSAH 2 when he struck 59-year-old Evelyn Urban, also of Morgan, who was reportedly walking in the northbound lane of the roadway.
Authorities say Urban was air-lifted from the scene by North Memorial Air Care.
Family members reported Friday, via the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, that Urban will be spending several weeks in rehabilitation for her injuries.
There are currently no pending charges against Faulds.
The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Morgan Ambulance Service, Morgan Fire Department, North Memorial Air Care and Minnesota State Patrol.
