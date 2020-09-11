MRCI packs up buildings, transitions to new business model

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — MRCI has been a community fixture for decades. They have helped countless people in achieving their goals while rehabilitating them and helping them become members of the community.
Now, it’s time for a change.
“It means moving out of some buildings, getting rid of stuff, downsizing brick and mortar, but our programs are continuing to grow,” CEO Brian Benshoof explained.
MRCI will no longer have physical locations. Instead, the company will provide all services directly in the community for its clients. This means a new fleet of vans will pick up clients for activities, jobs and other things they do throughout the day.
This gives clients a choice of what they want to do without someone telling them what they have to do for work, like it was primarily done in the past.
“They’re going to be able to be out in the communities they live in, get to know new people and interact with new people," Benshoof added. "If they are going out for coffee in the morning, they are going to get to know the barista and they are going to get to know the people they volunteer with. Employment wise, we are seeing employers hiring clients instead of us being their employer.”
This was all part of the plan. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was still a number of years out. Events just sped up the process.
“I always kind of joke because I told staff when we started to plan, we are going to rebuild the airplane while we fly it. With COVID, we got it on the ground, in the hangar, rebuilt it and now we are about ready to fly again so it’s a little easier to do that when you have a chance to stop,” Benshoof continued.
If you want to help with funding for MRCI, they are having a community sale out at the Maps Drive location on Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
