Roundabout added near Minnesota State campus

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The newest roundabout is at the intersection between Stadium and Pohl.
This roundabout like many others took the place of a four way stop in an effort to reduce the flow of traffic.
“You see more roundabouts constructed because ultimately they incredibly efficient at getting vehicles through intersections. As opposed to stopping and waiting to take a turn at a stop sign or to wait for a green light at a traffic signal. Traffic is able to much more flow through the intersection with roundabouts and despite their ability to get more vehicles through an intersection in a similar amount of time, they also significantly improve safety," MnDOT district 7 traffic engineer, Scott Thompson said.
“One of the jokes is that roundabouts are circles not ovals, it’s not a racetrack, slow down and proceed through the intersection. Around 15 to 20 miles per hour is typically the speed you should be going through a roundabout. Before going through a roundabout the most important thing is to pick your lane so be in the correct lane. For a single lane roundabout like this, that’s pretty easy as you only have one option. For a multi lane roundabout, if you want to go left then be in the left lane and if you want to go right or straight be in the right lane," Thompson said.
Officials credit roundabouts with an 86% reduction in fatal crashes and an 83% reduction in serious injury crashes when put in place of a stop light or four way stop.
