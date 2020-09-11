Thielen older: Vet WR guides young Vikes group without Diggs

September 11, 2020

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — For most of Adam Thielen’s career, he was widely viewed as an overachieving small-school wide receiver.

Thielen worked his way up from the practice squad and special teams to become a starter. Now he’s by far the most experienced player in his position room.

The 30-year-old is tasked this season with helping guide a young group past the departure of longtime pal and pass-catching partner Stefon Diggs.

Now, the Vikings will pair Thielen with Bisi Johnson and hope that top draft pick Justin Jefferson can live up to his considerable potential.

