Walz signs executive order to extend COVID-19 peacetime emergency

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz signed Executive Order 20-89 on Friday, extending the state’s COVID-19 peacetime emergency by an additional 30 days.
The governor’s office said in a news release that Walz made the decision to extend the peacetime emergency on the recommendations of public health experts, senior advocates, labor leaders, doctors, hospitals, and long-term care providers.
The extension of the peacetime emergency also, subsequently, extends Minnesota’s state-wide mask mandate for an additional 30 days, as outlined in Executive Order 20-81.
The New House Republican Caucus, which includes Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-23B), had its lawsuit dismissed by a Ramsey County judge recently. The lawsuit claimed Walz exceeded his authority and violated the Constitution.
The group said in a press conference on Thursday that it will appeal the dismissal.
The current peacetime emergency is now scheduled to expire on Oct. 12.
