Waseca Public Schools to switch some students to distance learning model

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Waseca Public Schools now has a plan after Waseca County met the threshold needed for the state to recommend a distance learning model on Thursday.
The school district is moving to distance learning for 7th through 12th graders starting Monday, Sept. 14.
The district intends for this to last for a two-week period with the hope of returning to a hybrid model for all students on Sept. 28.
“At this time we only have a handful of positive cases among students, but because of the number of students who are quarantined and not being able to be in the building, we felt it was appropriate to take a two-week time period to do distance learning for our secondary students," said Superintendent Eric Hudspith.
Elementary students will stick with the hybrid model of learning.
