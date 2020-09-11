Wecovery opens men’s transitional house

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local organization specializing in helping people recover from addiction opens a men’s transitional housing program in Mankato.
Wecovery’s new venture mirrors its women’s housing model that’s been in place for the past three years. The building, located on Hickory Street, opened this week and has room for 16 individuals. One resident has already moved in and they’ve already received about 16 applications from those interested.
“This house will serve adult males and when I say single I just mean without family and it’s really meant to be a transitional housing option for them. So adult males who identify as having a substance use disorder who are either re-entering the community from treatment or jail and are really looking to find stable housing and get on their feet and move forward” says Brandy Brink, Director of Wecovery.
Wecovery received funding through the Greater Mankato Area United Way as well as donations from residents to make this project come to life.
