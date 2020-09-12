Community gathers for Pride March and Rally

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A large crowd came together, walking downtown Mankato for a Pride March and Rally.
The theme of the day--"Proud Together".
What normally would have been Mankato’s 19th Annual Pridefest festival weekend, this year instead was celebrated with a peaceful march and rally due to COVID-19.
“We still wanted to do something for our Pride so this is our Pride today," said South Central Minnesota Pride Executive Director, Jeni Kolstad.
The intent was to spread unity supporting the LGBTQ community with a focus on the Black Lives Matter Movement.
“We decided to do this in light of everything that’s been going on with our black and brown community members and so we wanted to pay special attention to those voices and uplift those voices in our community," said Kolstad.
Community members gathered at Riverfront Park with signs and flags before marching to the Civic Center Plaza for a rally.
There the crowd listened and cheered on various speakers.
“Because when our communities uplift one another we are all stronger together," said speaker Margarita Ruiz during her speech.
“This is not just some small town full of small minded people. We are a huge community of love, unity and beautiful diversity and it’s just going to keep getting better and better,”said speaker Jasmine D’Avilar addressing the crowd.
All speakers advocated for the community to come together to take a stand on racism, trans-phobia and injustice.
