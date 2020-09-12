Cost of COVID-19: Why some who receive assessment are getting billed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Since coronavirus testing became widely available to the public, we’ve heard from state officials that it should be free. And in March, most of Minnesota’s private health insurers committed to waiving copays and deductibles related to coronavirus diagnostic tests.
So why hasn’t that been the case for every Minnesotan who’s been tested?
“There is some confusion, and we definitely hear that, and we try to help walk our patients through that. To help them navigate the insurance companies and their billing,” explained Steve Hatkin, chief financial officer at the Mankato Clinic.
Hatkin says, like most other health care facilities in the state, Mankato clinic does not bill patients for a COVID-19 test, regardless of the result. Their website says it too, but often when patients receive a bill they didn’t expect, it’s coming from something else.
“A lot of them that call with symptoms, have a visit and then are tested, you know as I said before, they’re not seeing a bill for testing, but they may, if they test negative, see a bill for the doctor’s appointment,” he added.
His guidance for anyone seeking care, first understand your health care policy and what it covers.
Your primary health care facility can help you do that.
Any Minnesotan can also call the state for personalized guidance.
“The best advice is if you feel you have symptoms, or maybe you were potentially exposed to someone who has COVID, to call the COVID hotline, and speak with a nurse, describe your specific situation and they’ll help navigate what you should do,” Hatkin added.
So what if you’ve already been charged?
Minnesota’s insurers say if you do receive a bill for a test, you should first dispute it through their billing department. You can also file a complaint with the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
