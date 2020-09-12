Exercise for a cause: Community members walk to end Alzheimer’s disease

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This weekend community members were out walking to end Alzheimer’s disease.
The walk, hosted by the organization, Walk to End Alzheimer’s Mankato, aims to raise awareness and funds in search for a cure to the disease. This year due to COVID-19 the walk went virtual, allowing participants to walk at their own time and location.
“We are walking and raising money to fight Alzheimer’s disease. A lot of our money goes to research to one day find a cure for the disease so hopefully we don’t have to walk anymore,” says Walk to End Alzheimer’s Mankato Community Engagement Manager, Elizabeth Harris.
Donations to the organization can still be made, by visiting the organization’s website here.
