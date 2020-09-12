Local orchard gears up for busy season

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Its the highly anticipated time of year where apple orchards and pumpkin patches open up to welcome in fall season lovers.
One popular orchard in Southern Minnesota opened for the season in September and the Center Creek Orchard is already seeing a steady flow of customers.
This orchard’s specialty apples are a big draw for people who want a homegrown taste.
“I planted the apple orchard about twelve years ago and we started getting the apples about ten years ago. I really didn’t have a good plan to sell my apples so I came up with the ideas of the activities. My idea was to get people out here and while they’re out here doing the activities to buy some apples," owner of Center Creek Orchard, Gordon Toupal said.
The interactive activities adds to the playful atmosphere and gives them an edge over other orchards in the area.
“We have a train ride, we have a barrel ride, we have a hay rides and also today we have pony rides. Then you get down below and you have a giant maze, a haunted forest, apple sling and pedal go-cart tracks. All around there are about 30 activities for you to do while you’re out here," Toupal said.
The picking process for apples and pumpkins is more complicated than people may think.
“When the apples, when they start to turn red and the best way to tell is if you actually eat them to know if they’re ripe or not. We kind of gauge them on that and we’re testing them all the time. With the pumpkin, just when they start to get orange and ready," Toupal said.
Gordon Toupal says seeing all of the children and families leave with smiles on their faces is more than enough payment.
“Well like you said, it’s exciting. The nice part about it is everybody out here is having a good time. We always look forward to that as everyone has a smile on their face and like I said we enjoy that."
The Center Creek Orchard is open throughout September and October on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
