Mankato Area Public Schools alerts community to first positive case of COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools alerted families and staff to the first lab confirmed case of COVID-19.
In a letter released Friday by the district’s director of facilities and safety Scott Hogan, the exposure date to a member of the West High School community occurred on Thursday, September 10. (A copy of the letter is below)
The district says they are working with the Minnesota Department of Health to see who had close contact with the person with the confirmed positive case. MAPS says anyone who had close and prolonged contact with that person will be contacted by the Minnesota Department of Health individually.
Mankato Area Public Schools Superintendent Paul Peterson tells KEYC News Now that due to health privacy laws, it can not be released whether the positive case was a member of the student body or a staff member at West High School.
Peterson says the district is working closely with local and state health officials to make sure students and staff are kept safe and the current learning plan in use will remain.
MAPS has a special COVID-19 page with all cleaning and safety protocols on its website as well as a COVID-19 dashboard that is updated weekly.
Peterson adds the district continues to follow all health and safety protocols set forth in the district’s safe learning plan and encourages everyone in the community to continue washing their hands, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home if sick.
