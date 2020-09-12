Motorcyclists come together for a special cause

“Two volunteers who each year have mapped out, planned out a ride for us. This year it’s a 143 mile ride all down in Southern Minnesota here with three stops, it starts and ends here at the dealership. It’s $15 a ride and $10 a passenger, they do get lunch and there will be raffles at the end 50-50. One women who runs the Christopher center in town here will be running the 50-50 part of the proceeds will go to the Christopher center and will also go to ASAN which is a network for Autistics and run by Autistics," co-owner of Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson, Colleen Desmarais said.