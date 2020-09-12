Motorcyclists come together for a special cause

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bikers traveled from across the state and the surrounding area to take part in the special ride.
Although, Bikers weren’t the only ones who could participate as it was open to cars as well.
Before the ride began, there was a small bike blessing to ensure the trip went smoothly.
“Two volunteers who each year have mapped out, planned out a ride for us. This year it’s a 143 mile ride all down in Southern Minnesota here with three stops, it starts and ends here at the dealership. It’s $15 a ride and $10 a passenger, they do get lunch and there will be raffles at the end 50-50. One women who runs the Christopher center in town here will be running the 50-50 part of the proceeds will go to the Christopher center and will also go to ASAN which is a network for Autistics and run by Autistics," co-owner of Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson, Colleen Desmarais said.
The event itself was created when the owners of the shop learned of their own son’s diagnosis.
“The reason that this ride is so important to us is our 19 year old was diagnosed years ago with Autism. We did not know the signs, we just found him not being able to get up and get out of bed, go to school, do things that are just necessary for common daily living. It wasn’t until he was diagnosed that we got the proper support to help him," Desmarais said.
Along with the all the festivities that took place, poker chips were sold to raise money for the cause.
Those can be purchased at the dealership all year long.
