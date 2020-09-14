Biden ahead of Trump in Minnesota in CBS News poll

(KEYC) — The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll finds President Donald Trump behind in Minnesota, a state he is targeting for victory in 2020.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a nine-point lead in Minnesota, which the president came close to winning in 2016.
Biden’s current percentage is 13 points better than Hillary Clinton’s was in 2016 and is closer to what Democrats got in the 2018 midterms.
Both Trump and Biden will bring their presidential campaigns to Minnesota on Friday.
