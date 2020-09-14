The Docket: everything you need to know before early voting starts Friday

“So if we talk practical deadlines, we need multiple days for that to be processed through our office, and then we need multiple days for the post office to deliver it and then multiple days for the post office to return that. Right now the post office is saying that if we use the mail service, we should plan on about six days on each side of that, so that gets us into about two weeks worth of time. If they would rather drop it off to us, then we have a much smaller window of course where they could vote much later into that process. And then, the technical answer is that anybody can vote by mail or by absentee ballot up until the day before the election," he said.