The Docket: everything you need to know before early voting starts Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We now approach the homestretch of the election with early voting in Minnesota starting this week.
The early voting process begins this Friday, exactly 46 days until Election Day on Nov. 3rd.
“And the way that folks participate in early voting in Minnesota is they have to request a ballot, and so they can do that online, they can do that by filling out a paper form or they can do that by going to the county offices and filling out that application for a ballot in the office," said Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stalberger.
Voters can request a ballot through the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
As for when you should request your mail-in ballot, Stalberger said there’s both a practical deadline and a technical deadline.
“So if we talk practical deadlines, we need multiple days for that to be processed through our office, and then we need multiple days for the post office to deliver it and then multiple days for the post office to return that. Right now the post office is saying that if we use the mail service, we should plan on about six days on each side of that, so that gets us into about two weeks worth of time. If they would rather drop it off to us, then we have a much smaller window of course where they could vote much later into that process. And then, the technical answer is that anybody can vote by mail or by absentee ballot up until the day before the election," he said.
Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.
“And then we have seven days for delivery to occur after that postmarked date. So what we’re telling all of our voters is to make sure they have either deposited that ballot into the mail service by Election Day or handed it to our elections staff no later than Election Day," said Stalberger.
You can return your ballot in person no later than 3:00 p.m. on Election Day to the election office that sent your ballot.
Stalberger said as of last Friday, over 7,000 voters have already requested a mail-in ballot in Blue Earth County.
That’s not including voters who automatically get a ballot mailed to them.
“So we’re looking at over one in three voters have already requested or will be receiving a ballot from our office prior to Election Day," Stalberger said.
Stalberger said the numbers are not even close to previous election years.
“It’s not even really fair to try and run numbers to compare that just because it’s through the roof in terms of differences with that," he said.
As voters get closer to Election Day, you might also want to keep an eye out for what you get in the mail.
“Folks are receiving multiple applications to request an absentee ballot, and those applications are all coming from third-parties, non-profit groups or political parties. Those don’t come from our office, but we’re getting a lot of phone calls of people concerned about the fact that they’re receiving multiple instances of those applications,” Stalberger said. “If folks have completed one of those applications and returned it to our office, they can check the status of their absentee ballot request online or they can call our elections office or their county elections office to verify we received it. They don’t need to continue turning those in if they’ve submitted one and they’ve verified that’s been completed. And then of course once they receive a ballot, if they continue to get those applications, they don’t need to submit them because they’ve already been entered into the system.”
Voters can check the status of their ballot by visiting the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website as well.
