LEEP resumes outdoor activities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Like many non-profits, Leisure Education for Exceptional People, or LEEP, has had to find ways to navigate through the pandemic.
With many hands-on activities on hold, the organization is finding ways to fill that gap for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This month marks a sense of normalcy for those involved in LEEP with outdoor activities resuming.
“It will allow us to have a couple of people come at a time..outside spaced out and then we will also be able to work on our protocol and make sure that we’re not missing anything with our protocol," says Lisa Wojcik, Executive Director of LEEP.
LEEP is also working on a virtual fundraiser to replace LEEP Legends, with more information to come soon.
