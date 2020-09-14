Mankato West High School students launch social justice club

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Students at Mankato West High school have come together to form a new social justice club called MOFF, that stands for “Moving our Futures Forward”.
The organization’s goal is to connect students and the community by providing access to information on social justices through student projects, community outreach programs, leadership lessons and student mentoring.
The group aims to provide a safe space for discussions on social and racial justice as well as equality.
“We really want to stress how important it is to have different perspectives and respect for everyone views on different things because that’s something that a lot of the times we see lack especially with social media. So we just found it really important that we can stress the fact that we really need everyone to be unified and at least respecting each other in order for those changes in justice and equality to really happen,” said MOFF founder and Mankato West High School Senior Indya Campbell.
Amid social distancing the club has various plans to provide resources virtually. The club’s first meeting took place on Monday.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.