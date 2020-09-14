MDH: three additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 643 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 643 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 84,949.
There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the statewide death toll now at 1,922. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,398.
There are 78,238 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Monday, Sept. 14, there are 135 people hospitalized, 98 in ICU.
6,954 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,724,779.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 258 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 74,896.
53,382 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been four additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 1,223.
704,536 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.