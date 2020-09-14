Redwood County officials investigating crash involving Comfrey man

REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a 23-year-old Comfrey man.
Authorities say they received a report of a single-vehicle crash at approximately 10:19 p.m. on Saturday involving Cody Matthew Bedner.
A news release on Monday says Bedner was traveling eastbound on CSAH 15 when the 1996 Chevy cab pickup truck he was driving left the road and entered the south side ditch before hitting the embankment of Jade Avenue, which caused the vehicle to become airborne over the road before landing in the west ditch. The vehicle came to a stop approximately 200 feet west of the intersection.
The vehicle reportedly received extensive damage.
Bender was transported to Carris Health – Redwood Clinic in Redwood Falls to be treated for minor injuries.
Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.
The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lamberton Ambulance Service, Lamberton Fire Department and Lamberton Police Department.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.