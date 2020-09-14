15-year-old suffers ‘serious injuries' in Renville County farm accident

MARTINSBURG TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) — The Renville County Sheriff’s Office reports a 15-year-old male suffered serious injuries in a farm accident on Monday.
Authorities say a preliminary investigation revealed that the 15-year-old male was approximately 15 feet off the ground, working on a grain dryer when his legs became entangled in an auger.
The male was trapped in the auger and needed to be extricated on the 49000 block in Renville County, approximately five miles south of Hector in Martinsburg Township.
After being extricated, he was transported to the Minneapolis Children’s Hospital by North Memorial Air Care with serious injuries. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Renville County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hector Fire Department, Hector Ambulance Service, Olivia Area Technical Rescue Team and North Memorial Air Care.
