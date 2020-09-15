Hookenson signs professionally with ECHL team

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks announced Tuesday that a former men’s hockey player has signed a professional contract with an ECHL team.
Edwin Hookenson, who played for the Mavericks between 2016 and 2020, signed a one-year deal with the Utah Grizzlies, a minor league affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.
Before playing college hockey in Mankato, Hookenson spent three years with the Nanaimo Clippers in the British Columbia Hockey League.
During his time in Mankato, Hookenson accumulated eight goals and 23 assists for 31 points, in addition to a +45 rating, 127 shots on goal and 205 blocked shots in 124 games played.
The Lampman, Saskatchewan, native was also a three-time Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Scholar-Athlete award recipient and a three-time WCHA All-Academic Team honoree. In addition, he was named WCHA Defensive Player of the Week after a series against the University of North Dakota on Oct. 18-19, 2019.
Academically, Hookenson graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato with a 3.97 grade-point average and earned a degree in finance and accounting.
