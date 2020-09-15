How Minnesota compares to other swing states in the Midwest

“Well as we saw in 2016, the Midwest is going to play a key role in deciding who the next president of the United States will be, and it’s very encouraging that as we head into this, not only does the president’s support in the Midwest remain strong, that we’re actually very committed to it and very positive that Minnesota is actually going to flip for the first time since 1972," said Marc Lotter, Director of Strategic Communication for the Trump campaign.