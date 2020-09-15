Mankato Area Public Schools looking for volunteers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools is looking for volunteers to help with COVID emergency response activities
Volunteers who sign up and are approved will do activities such as lunch delivery, help in the classroom during lunch and assist with arrival and dismissal. There are no academic volunteers this year as rooms are typically at 50% capacity with hybrid learning and social distancing.
“We obviously have all these extra activities that we don’t normally have in a normal school year. It’s just important that we have all the hands and all the support that we can get as far as helping the students getting used to these new activities,” says Alison Troldahl, Mankato Area Public Schools' family and community engagement coordinator.
If you or someone you know are interested in volunteering, visit the Mankato Area Public Schools' website.
