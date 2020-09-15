Mankato Area Public Schools partners with Minnesota Education Equity Partnership for inclusion efforts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools is joining the Minnesota Education Equity Partnership in launching an effort for this school year.
The district said the partnership will lead to the development of an equity vision and framework.
The assessment will gather input from stakeholders and review equity work to date.
The partnership will also include a community-wide summit on education equity that will help shape the work ahead.
“The work that Superintendent Peterson is leading will provide us an opportunity for all members of our Mankato area to have a voice and build a better understanding of one another," said school board Chair Darren Wacker.
There will also be town hall visioning sessions with different cultural and non-profit groups.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.