MDH: five additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 432 new confirmed positive cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 432 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 85,351,
More than 11,000 of Minnesota’s cases have impacted adults in their early 20′s. Teens have also been greatly impacted, holding more than 7,000 of the state’s total cases.
There have been five additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the statewide death toll now at 1,927. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,400.
There are 78,953 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Monday, Sept. 14, there are 238 people hospitalized, 131 in ICU.
6,979 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,733,292.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 258 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 75,349.
54,300 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been four additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 1,234.
707,955 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
