MNSU gets creative with cultural learning amid halt of study abroad program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With study abroad programs halted amid COVID-19, Minnesota State University, Mankato is offering students cultural learning experiences, virtually.
The school recently hosted an online study abroad fair where students could learn about internships and volunteer experiences for a future abroad experience.
MNSU is also partnering with faculty from across the world to help the students who were supposed to go abroad this year learn about culture online.
“The biggest concern for our students right now is those graduating seniors who need a study abroad experience to complete their major. So the university has taken some great opportunities to explore virtual programming,” Center for Education Abroad and Away Interim Director Erica Johnson explained.
The university says they hope to resume its study abroad program in summer 2021.
More information can be found on their website or by sending an email to ipo@mnsu.edu.
